From the Archives (December 17, 1919): The “Irish Republic.”

In support of Irish self-determination a meeting was held at Albert Hall on November 17 under the chairmanship of Commander Kenworthy, M.P. There was a large attendance. A member of the audience called for three cheers for “The Irish Republic,” which were given most heartily.

Mr. Rober Williams, who said he was there as a Social Revolutionary, moved a resolution condemning the past and present misgovernment of Ireland by the ruling classes of this country, and pledging to support the demand of the Irish nation for the right to choose its own form of Government without coercion or interference from any outside source. He said he was as much against armed intervention in Ireland as in Russia. That afternoon news had come through that Kolchak had evacuated his military headquarters at Omsk, in Siberia (A Voice: — “He has got the wind up.”) The people who were fighting in the best and most effective manner for the self-determination of Ireland were the Red Guards of Russia. “I want you Irishmen,” said Mr. Williams, “to throw in your lot with the great Labour movement.”