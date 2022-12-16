Nuclear test date: ‘No quick decision’

December 16, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 15: There cannot be a “quick decision” about an experimental nuclear explosion for peaceful purposes, the Lok Sabha was told to-day. Mr. K.C. Pant, Minister of State who assists the Prime Minister in Parliamentary work relating to the Department of Atomic Energy, affirmed that the Atomic Energy Commission was in touch with developments in the rest of the world in the technology of peaceful uses of nuclear energy through underground explosion. Replying to a half-hour discussion raised by Mr. Samar Guha (Soc.), Mr. Pant said Indian scientists had been in touch with the developments both in the theoretical and in the experimental aspects and “both these aspects have been under review.” Mr. Pant said the economic value of such explosions would have to be studied as also the possible effect on the environment. And, it was only after a satisfactory answer to problems like radio-active fall-out that one could go ahead with an actual underground explosion, he added. Mr. Pant said it was very difficult to set a special date when an explosion would take place. Parliament, he hoped, would also appreciate that he was refusing to give a date in the national interest. He repudiated a suggestion that the Government was restricting the scientists in any sense of the term. The Government had been adopting as liberal an approach within the overall policy of developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes as it could, consistent with the demands of other sectors of the economy. Mr. Pant said one of the applications India was interested in particularly, was the use of nuclear explosions for mining operations in non-ferrous metals like copper, zinc and lead.