From the Archives (December 16, 1971): Pak. seeks cease-fire in Bangla Desh

The Commander of the doomed Pakistan army in Bangla Desh, Lt. Gen. Niazi, sent a message to the Indian Army Chief, Gen. Manekshaw, through the American embassy in Delhi seeking a ceasefire but setting some conditions for the surrender of his forces and their subsequent repatriation to West Pakistan with the help of the U.S. The contents of Lt. Gen. Niazi’s communication which had been endorsed by Maj. Gen. Farman Ali, Military Adviser to the former Civilian Governor in Dacca, have not been officially disclosed by the Government of India, but Gen. Manekshaw’s reply sent this afternoon has made it amply clear that the Pakistani Generals were soliciting some assurances or trying to lay down certain conditions. The Indian Army Chief reaffirmed his earlier reassurances communicated in his two messages to Maj. Gen. Farman Ali guaranteeing fair treatment and full protection to all military and para-military personnel, ethnic minorities and people of West Pakistani origin, and called upon Lt. Gen. Niazi to issue orders to the troops under his command in Bangla Desh to cease fighting and surrender immediately to the advancing Indian forces.