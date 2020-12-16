From the Archives (December 16, 1970): President’s order on princes illegal

16 December 2020 00:15 IST

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court, by a majority of nine to two, to-day [New Delhi, Dec. 15] held that the order issued by the President on September 6, derecognising the rulers was ultra vires of the Constitution and hence illegal and imperative. Allowing a batch of eight writ petitions filed by some ex-rulers with costs, the three majority judgments declared that “the petitioners will be entitled to all their pre-existing rights and privileges, including the right to privy purse, as if the order had not been made.” The Special Bench delivered five separate judgments — three judgments declaring the impugned Presidential order ultra vires, and two dissenting judgments dismissing the writ petitions. The majority judgment was given by Mr. Justice Shah, with whom Mr. Justice Sikri, Mr. Justice Shelat, Mr. Justice Bhargava, Mr. Justice Vaidyalingam, Mr. Justice Grover and Mr. Justice Dua agreed. The Chief Justice, Mr. Justice Hidayatullah and Mr. Justice Hegde delivered separate judgments holding the impugned Presidential order unconstitutional. Mr. Justice Mitter and Mr. Justice Ray, however, delivered separate dissenting judgments dismissing the writ petitions.

