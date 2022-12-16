(From the Archives, December 16, 1922) British troops

December 16, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, Dec. 14: Picturesque ceremonies took place in Dublin today in connection with the evacuation of the remaining British troops. Free State troops took over the guards of the Vice-regal Lodge and occupied the Island Bridge and the Richmand Barracks. Two thousands British soldiers marched out of the latter with hands playing and colours flying amidst cheering crowds and shouts of “Goodbye, you’ll be back again soon.” Evacuation continues during the next few days. Four transports are leaving daily.