Under the auspices of the Provincial Congress Committee, a public meeting of the citizens of Madras was held last evening [Dec. 15] at 5-45 at the Beach opposite the Presidency College to protest against the unjustifiable police shooting on the 9th December 1920 at Perambur on defence-less crowds without notice or warning while the police were helping the Bukingham mill authorities by taking workmen to the mills, which shooting resulted in the death of two innocent boys and seriously injured many others. The meeting was very largely attended. Among those present were Messrs. S. Kasturiranga Aiyangar, B.P. Wadia, S. Guruswami Chetti, T.V. Gopalaswami Mudaliar, Dr. N. Subramania Aiyar, E.L. Aiyar, C.S. Govindaraja Mudaliar, A. Kumaraswami Chetti, C. Rajagopalachariar, V.L. Sastri, V. Venkateswarulu, S. Duraiswamy Aiyar and Dewan Bahadur P. Kesava Pillai. Many labourers were also present. Mr. Gopalaswami Mudaliar proposed Mr. Kasturiranga Aiyangar to the Chair. Mr. C.S. Govindaraja Mudaliar seconded the motion which was carried by acclamation.
From the Archives (December 16, 1920): Police shooting
