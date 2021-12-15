From the Archives (December 15, 1971): Why Kerala Devaswoms are in distress

15 December 2021 00:15 IST

There is hardly any dispute that the devaswoms (temples) in Kerala are in straitened circumstances because of the crippling losses they have suffered, one after another, in respect of their properties endowed by rajas, chieftains, jenmis and village communities. Sweeping tenancy laws worsened their misery. The agitation of the Travancore Devaswom Board and its President’s token fast before the State Assembly for increased Government grants has served to draw attention to this distressing state of affairs.

It was in 1812 that Col. Munro as Resident-Dewan issued an executive order assuming the wholesale management of devaswoms in Travancore State along with their properties. Devaswoms in Cochin too came under State management when he was Dewan there also subsequently. In course of time, the income derived from the devaswom properties in Travancore became absorbed in the general State revenues and their lands became incapable of separation from Government lands. Though this did not happen in Cochin, the income from devaswom lands nevertheless became attenuated considerably on account of Government policies at the time of settlement of the lands with the tenants.

