From the Archives (December 15, 1970): A concrete B.B.C. proposal

15 December 2020 00:15 IST

The Deputy External Affairs Minister, Mr. Surendra Pal Singh, made it clear in the Lok Sabha to-day [New Delhi, Dec. 14] that there was no question of allowing the British Broadcasting Corporation to reopen its office in India until the B.B.C. authorities came up with some “concrete” proposal. The B.B.C. authorities had raised the question of the Government allowing it to reopen its office during the visit to London of the Minister of State for Information, Mr. I.K. Gujral. Mr. Gujral had suggested the B.B.C. making a proposal in this regard.

Mr. Surendra Pal Singh defended the Government action in ordering the closure of the B.B.C. office in India because of its continued “anti-India stance”. Showing of the Louis Malle film on India by the B.B.C. despite Indian protests was not the only reason. It came as a climax to the anti-Indian slant in the B.B.C. broadcasts even before, he told Mr. Mehta Lal Meena and others.

The Deputy Minister also confirmed reports that the B.B.C. had asked permission to send a correspondent to cover the British Prime Minister’s forthcoming official visit to India. The Government of India did not agree to the nomination of a particular individual against whom there were some complaints. It had no objection if another person was suggested by the B.B.C., he said in reply to Mr. A.B. Vajpayee.

