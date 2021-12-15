London, December 13: Mr. A.C. Chatterjee, in course of a conversation with Reuter’s representative, said that it was fully recognised in Geneva how important were labour and industrial questions in India. He considered that it was most desirable to help the trade union movement in India along the right lines by according privileges somewhat similar to those already secured by trade unions in England. Indian labour appeared to be cheap but actually it was not so owing to its inefficiency. Dearer labour would be an advantage if it were accompanied by increased efficiency. Mr. Chatterjee emphasised the importance of encouraging Indian labour to enter industry. Wages in India would likely again fall as India was now linked with the world's markets, for example, the price of wheat was now regulated by that prevailing in the United States. He paid a glowing tribute to the Prince of Wales’ accomplishments in India, his great speeches, and wonderful charm of personality
A hundred years ago December 15, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (December 15, 1921): Indian labour
