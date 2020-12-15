From the Archives (December 15, 1920): The next Viceroy

15 December 2020 00:15 IST

The “Times” Parliamentary correspondent wrote under date November 22: -- The names of candidates for the Viceroyalty of India continue to be actively canvassed, but, in the best-informed quarters, it is regarded as increasingly probable, if not, indeed, a foregone conclusion, that the appointment will go to Lord Willingdon, the Governor of Madras. He has all along been the strongest of the candidates possessing what is thought to be, in present circumstances, the essential qualification of having direct and continuous experience of Indian affairs and political currents. Other candidates similarly qualified were Sir George Lloyd, Governor of Bombay, Lord Ronaldshay, Governor of Bengal, and Sir Harcourt Butler, Lieutenant-Governor of Agra and Oudh. The appointment of Lord Willingdon will create a precedent. Hitherto the Viceroy has not been chosen among the Governors of Provinces.

Advertising

Advertising