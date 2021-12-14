From the Archives (December 14, 1971): Third country transfers of U.S. arms?

New York, Dec. 13: There are indications that President Nixon and his principal adviser Dr. Henry Kissinger have been contemplating permitting third country transfers of United States arms to help Pakistan, the New York Times reported from Washington to-day. According to the paper, Pakistan is known to have asked in recent days for immediate arms help, but not troops, from friendly countries like Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Libya. The first four countries have extensive inventories of U.S. furnished weapons. Normally U.S. arms provided to foreign countries may not be transferred to third countries without specific U.S. agreement. Congressional sources in Washington are quoted as saying that such transfers may be authorised by the President without notifying Congress. State and Defence Departments spokesmen declined to comment on the possibility of such arms transfers to Pakistan. They said all policy decisions were being made by the Washington special action group headed by Dr. Kissinger and made up of senior representatives of State and Defence Departments, the Joint Chief of Staff and the Central Intelligence Agency.