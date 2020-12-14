From the Archives (December 14, 1970): Make lessons lively, says Dr. Rao

A four-day annual meet of children got underway here to-day [New Delhi, Dec. 13] under the auspices of the Central School Organisation. Each of the 129 schools, run by the organisation all over the country for the benefit mainly of transferable Central Government employees, has sent two student representatives for a lively programme of music, dance, drama and literary events and games and sports competitions. The get-together was inaugurated by the Union Education Minister, Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao, with an appeal to teachers to make lessons interesting enough rather than a “painful duty” for young students to go through. On the occasion of the fifth foundation day of the organisation, Dr. Rao envisaged that the Central Schools become “a vanguard of new education,” and said teachers in these institutions should conduct new educational experiments and “give a lead to other schools in the country.” The children cheered the Minister when he announced that each one of them would be given at the end of the meet a book with their own photographs and a few biographical details so that they could correspond with one another and pursue their interests in true pen-friendship style. They presented on the occasion an impressive physical training display and group songs on the theme of national integration.