From the Archives (December 14, 1921): Understanding of India

14 December 2021 00:15 IST

The “Statesman” has the following special cable from its London correspondent - “Mr. H.G. Wells, cabling from Washington on the subject of the proposed association of Nations condemns as “amazing” the assumption contained in the League of Nations’ description of India as a self-governing nation. He says India is not anything like a nation, but is a confused variety of States, languages and races. Politically she is a profound mystery, has no real democratic institutions, and may never develop what institutions she has in European form, though she may possibly produce an entirely different series of institutions equally conducive to freedom and development. The case of the British in India was a very good one indeed. They had little cause to be ashamed of their past, and many things to be proud of. They had, however, good cause to be ashamed of their disregard of the Indian’s future. They turned peace into paralysis, and did not educate enough. Always the excuse for suppression has been the fear of rivals. The whole purpose of the Association of Nations was to eliminate that fear.”

Advertising

Advertising