From the Archives (December 14, 1920): International Communications

14 December 2020 00:15 IST

The International Communications Conference has practically come to a deadlock on the subject of the distribution of cables and may adjourn to enable the representatives to return to consult, their Governments. America, England and Italy supported while France and Japan opposed the proposal for joint ownership of German cables instead of their being distributed among five Powers. France opposed with determination the American proposal to divert the Azores cable to Genoa dividing it between United States and Italy. As regards the Halifax Penzance cable, Britain has already acceded to the desire of United States to restore New York [...] in consideration for the transfer to Britain of one of the American translation cables between England and Canada. The Americans also opposed Britain’s alleged desire permanently to control the German cables she is now working. Mr. Davis acting Secretary of State has placed the whole question before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

