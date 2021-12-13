From the Archives (December 13, 1971): Economic fall-out from Bangla Desh(From an Editorial)

13 December 2021 00:15 IST

During the last few days spokesmen of industry and Government have affirmed their resolve to hold the price-line. The Union Home Ministry has specifically written to Chief Secretaries of State Governments to ensure adequate supplies of essential commodities and nip in the bud any tendency on the part of unscrupulous traders to push up prices. Yet, in an economy of shortages like ours, much depends on how far the public is willing to support these efforts and to refrain from hoarding supplies at whatever price for fear of acute scarcity in the future. Neither the long arm of the law nor self-regulation imposed by chambers of commerce and industry is likely to curb blackmarkets as effectively as the consumers’ determination to regulate their purchases judiciously. Even if the emergency is lifted soon, there will still be the aftermath of the ill-effects suffered by us during the conflict. That is specially why the wheels of industry have to be kept turning at top speed so that the economy recoups quickly. That is only one side of the picture. The other side is constituted by the problems posed by refugee relief in the immediate present and by the assistance that may have to be given to Bangla Desh hereafter to rehabilitate its economy.

