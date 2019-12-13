From the Archives (December 13, 1969): President addresses Governors

The President, Mr. V.V. Giri to-day [December 12, New Delhi] called upon the Governors to face new situations with sagacity and impartiality, and free from political pressures or party bias. Mr. Giri, who was inaugurating the annual conference of the Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “The Governor’s position today is becoming increasingly important. The Governor’s action and inaction are open to the public gaze and often public criticism.” The President hoped that in the discussions of the conference, the Governors would exchange views based on their personal experience and evolve norms and conventions which might facilitate their work and help in laying down proper standards. He laid considerable stress on the responsibilities of a Governor in the new context and said that his role had assumed special significance. “To-day, more than at any time before, the Governors are called upon to face situations which were perhaps not fully envisaged when our Constitution was framed.”