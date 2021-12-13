From the Archives (December 13, 1921): Increase in drinking.

The ‘distinct increase” in drinking noticeable among the industrial classes in Bombay shows that the drink problem has not been satisfactorily solved in that province. The Director of Information, Bombay thinks that there is reason to suspect that it is the influence of Bombay City which has produced an increase of consumption in the adjacent districts, and in Ratnagiri, with the result that 4½ million people in Bombay City and the neighbouring districts consumed about 1¾ times as much country spirit as the 11½ millions in the rest of the Presidency. In Bombay City alone, the consumption increased, last year, from 6,80,000 to 8,36,000 gallons as seen in the figures recorded in the report of the Bombay Excise Administration for 1920-21. There was however a net decrease of 26,196 gallons in the consumption of country spirit. The consumption of foreign spirits, including spirits manufactured in India and excised as foreign, shows a marked increase in the Presidency proper, this increase occurring principally in the large towns as in the case of country spirit.