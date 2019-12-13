From the Archives (December 13, 1919): The Australian Flight.

London, December 9. — The Report of the Advisory Committee on civil aviation on imperial air routes, and the speeding up of inter-imperial communications unhesitatingly decide that the initial route should be between Great Britain and India and ultimately from India to Australia. The Report therefore recommends the development of a route from Egypt to India. It considers that Imperial routes will be best developed by private enterprise backed by state assistance, which latter should consist of the provision of meteorological and wireless services and air ports, including shed for running purposes the necessity of additional expenditure on the development of air ports will be determined by experience. The Report recommends that some of the surplus material of the Air Force should be distributed gratis in Great Britain and the Colonies and the ban prohibiting civil aviation in Egypt and India should be removed. The Committee states that the present report is confined to a discussion about heavier than air machines. It will present a report on lighter than air machines later. The Committee also has only investigated the establishment of main trunk lines between the United Kingdom and the principal parts of the Empire.