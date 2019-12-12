From the Archives (December 12, 1919): University Reform.(From an Editorial)

It is our firm conviction that no adequate or comprehensive consideration can be given in the Provinces to the far-seeing and important recommendations of the Calcutta University Commission by the present Councils, executive or legislative, and that the matter should, in public interests, be deferred till after the Reform scheme is introduced. This view is strengthened by the action taken in the Punjab where a committee appointed by the Government to discuss certain proposals of the Commission has already submitted a report which must be deemed on the whole to be unsatisfactory. That Committee was asked to confine its attention only to the question of the removal of Intermediate education from the sphere of the University to the control of a separate board on which the University would have a majority and a large extension of the teaching functions of the University, more particularly in connection with the Honours courses and with post-graduate work.