From the Archives (December 11, 1920): Motive in the study of history

Last evening at the Presidency College Dr. Mathai delivered the Sir Subramania Iyer's Lectures, the subject being “The place of motive in the study of history”. Dr. Mathai began by pointing out that two kinds of motives prompted people to study history, the utilitarian which sought guidance from history in regard to present problem and the educational. The former motive was not seriously regarded by modern historians, the latter motive was largely accepted at the present day. It enabled a man to form a well-balanced judgment, imparted a broader outlook to him or enlarged his mind and led to the generation of positive enthusiasm. These motives operated in the case of specialists also. The scholar sought truth for the sake of truth to verify and establish new facts, and to present facts in an attractive form. That was the motive of the artist. History was also studied to elucidate or understand some problem or institution. There was then the propagandist motive, which impelled people to study history to secure acceptance of some social or political principle.

