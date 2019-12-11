From the Archives (December 11, 1919): Preparations at Amritsar.

The people of Amritsar have shown wonderful tenacity of purpose and an abundant fund of spirit and perseverance in connection with the holding of the next session of the Indian National Congress at Amritsar. They have over come by well directed firmness all obstacles in their way. They are now straining every nerve to make the coming Congress an unprecedented success. They deserve our good wishes and hearty support.

Various attempts have been made to dissuade the people of Amritsar from fulfilling their pledge to the nation. A deplorable instance of this nature came to my notice a short time ago. “The Civil and Military Gazette” of 31st October published a letter from the pen of Risaldar. S.B. Partap Singh who certifies himself to be “experienced in military and civil services” and to have “ruled on native state to the satisfaction of the Government.” He believes that “outsiders” who are responsible for the “irreparable losses” in the Punjab “are again arranging” to hold the Congress at Amritsar. “Punjab” writes the Sardar “should be saved any how”. And that he seems to believe can be best done by abusing the educated Indians!