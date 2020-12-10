From the Archives (December 10, 1970): Suspension of official ordered

The Government of India has ordered the immediate suspension of the officer of the Survey of India, allegedly involved in an incident in his office in Shillong on November 21. This was announced by Mr. Bhakt Darshan, Minister of State for Education, in the Rajya Sabha to-day [December 9, New Delhi]. The announcement came immediately after Mr. R.N. Mirdha, Minister of State for Home Affairs, had made a statement on a calling attention notice on the “reported theft of important documents on the international boundary including McMohan Line by two Pakistani women spies, from the office of the Survey of India, Shillong.” Neither Mr. Bhakt Darshan nor Mr. Mirdha gave the name of the officer concerned, but members including Mr. N.G. Goray, who along with seven others had raised the issue had identified the officer as Major Kohli. In response to queries from members, Mr. Bhakt Darshan made it clear that the officer was originally in the army and had been permanently seconded to the Survey of India. He was now a civilian officer.