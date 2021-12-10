From the Archives (December 10, 1921): Welcoming the Prince

10 December 2021 00:15 IST

A feature of the Prince’s reception at Lucknow appears to have been the ample supply of motor lorries to convey spectators at Government expense. Innumerable vehicles of that sort were plying, it is said, with the inscription “Come and see the Prince, conveyance free,” and the Associated Press wires down that the device was a tremendous success in gathering up a decent crowd to line the Prince’s route. This information may not perhaps be credited at face value by a public to whom the ways of our news agency are not inscrutable but the point worth noting is that Government had to improvise this novel expedient to attract its citizens. Between this and the method of the volunteers there is but as much distinction as between temptation and persuasion, and yet the blame is apportioned with a rigorous one-sidedness.

Advertising

Advertising