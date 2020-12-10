From the Archives (December 10, 1920): Indian forests(From an editorial)

10 December 2020 00:15 IST

Of all the departments of Indian administration the Forest Department is perhaps the only one on which the effect of the war was, on the whole, more good than evil. The quinquennium between 1914-15 to 1918-19, synchronised not only with the war but with the hastening of a policy of developmental work in the Forest Department. Recruitment of experts to the higher grades of forest service was considerably affected by the war and, with the depletion of officers on account of conscription and the forced parsimony in expenditure, schemes of development could not naturally keep the contemplated pace. Yet the progress actually made is, according to the Government of India’s review, reasonably rapid for the adverse circumstances. The war made demands on timber and other forest products in addition to men and money and this provided an impetus towards the commercial and industrial development of India’s extensive forest wealth. New sources of supply were stumbled on, new lines of utilisation were discovered and new methods of syliculture began to be applied with promising degrees of success.

