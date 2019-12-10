From the Archives (December 10, 1919): Dyerchy.

General Dyer’s remarkable revelations made before the Hunter Committee, says the “Looker-on,” continue to be a topic of discussion, and easily take rank as the most sensational statement made before Lord Hunter’s sorely tried body. The admitted frightfulness — as suggested by Mr. Justice Rankin — of the General fairly flabbergasted India. The “Pioneer” discreetly omitted comment on the General’s evidence, as did the other apologists for O’Dwyerism, but the indigenous newspapers have been quick to publish their views of the mentality of a man who could shoot down fleeing unarmed thousands, directing his troops’ fire to where the crowds were thickest at the egress from the Jallianwalla Bagh, and only ceasing to kill when his ammunition was exhausted – to give the province a lesson and to avoid being laughed at. As a matter of fact General Dyer has given the world a lesson as to how callous a man can be when be loses his head in a crisis, while I suggest that the laughter of the Amritsar crowds were less galling to the General’s feelings than the concentrated scorn now being poured over him by every Indian politician and newspaper, not to mention the more politically-honest Europeans. General Dyer has won undying notoriety, and has much to thank the Indemnifying Bill for. But then a Bill can be repealed.