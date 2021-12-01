From the Archives (December 1, 1971): Family planning drive: Teachers ‘harassed’

Salem, Nov. 30: The Salem branch of the Tamil Nadu Elementary Schools Teachers’ Association yesterday decided to hold a rally at all panchayat union headquarters on December 4 and in Salem on December 5 to protest against the hardships to which the Association said, the teachers were subjected in connection with the family planning campaign. The Association decided to observe hunger-strike on December 6 if all orders regarding the suspension of teachers, transfer of teachers, ayahs, etc., were not withdrawn before December 5. It expressed concern over the suspension of teachers and Panchayat Union staff for not producing two patients for vasectomy operation under the family planning programme. The Association criticised suspension of classes in schools, to enable teachers to get patients. A copy of the resolution was presented to Mr. P. Sankaran, District Collector, to-day. In the Salem District Development Council to-day, Mr. P. Muthuswami, M.L.C., said that in the district teachers were being harassed and punished for their failure to achieve the target fixed for them under the family planningdrive by orders of suspension and transfers to distant places.