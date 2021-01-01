From the Archives (January 1, 1970): Phones disconnected

Several members of the dissolved Lok Sabha expressed resentment and deep indignation over the summary manner in which their telephones were cut by the authorities [New Delhi, Dec. 31]. Some of the members, who were away from Delhi, found on their return to the capital that their telephones were not functioning. Though the telephone authorities had made enquiries of some members whether they would like to have their instruments kept at their expense, most of the members complained that disconnections were made without any notice. They were also surprised at the very prompt manner in which the Lok Sabha Secretariat moved in the matter of sending notices to them saying that they should vacate their houses within a month. These notices were despatched within 24 hours of the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.