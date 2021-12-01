From the Archives (December 1, 1921): An American’s opinion of Gandhi

The Bombay Chronicle of the 25th instant quotes from a New York exchange the following article from the pen of Miss Blanche Watson who has been contributing a series of remarkable articles on India to an American paper: The first Act of the new British Viceroy of India, Lord Reading, was to request an audience with Gandhi, whose activity has been keeping some of the British Government officials awake at nights. Although little is known of the results of the conversation, Gandhi is reported as saying, that he and the Viceroy had “understood” each other — which “understanding”, be it said, has caused no let-up on the part of the non-co-operationists, as Gandhi’s followers are known. Under his inspired leadership, millions have, during the past year, discontinued the use of imported cloths and taken to wearing home-made cotton, in pursuance of the idea that “Swaraj” (freedom) lies hidden in the spinning wheel. It is the spinning wheel, by the way, which has been chosen as the symbol of the new national flag. The events of the past seven months in India have written a chapter that has never been matched, in modern times at least.