From the Archives (January 1, 1920): Moslem League

The All India Moslem League resumed sitting this morning in the Congress pandal and passed a number of resolutions including Non-Co-operation and creed resolution [Nagpur, Dec. 31]. The latter resolution was debated at length and an amendment was also moved but the voting would be taken later on. The following six resolutions were moved by the president and unanimously adopted:

That the Moslem League deeply deplores the death of the late Sheikh Mahmul-ul Hasan; that the league heartily welcomes the establishment of National Muslim University at Aligarh and calls upon the public to give it best moral and material support; that the league expresses sorrow on the demise of Mr. Mumtaz Hussain of Lucknow; that while reaffirming the Cow resolution passed at Amritsar exhorts the Moslems to continue earnest efforts in that direction, also appeals to Hindus to refrain from securing cow protection through Legislative measures which might add to the difficulties of the situation; that the League expresses its appreciation of the work done by the Khilafat deputation and particularly Mr. Mohamed Ali's courageous efforts in that direction; that while disapproving of the trustees of certain colleges is not disaffiliating their institutions, whole heartedly appreciates the action taken by Nadyat-Ulema in declaring its independence from Government control.