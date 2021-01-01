A hundred years ago December 1, 1920 Archives

From the Archives (January 1, 1920): Moslem League

The All India Moslem League resumed sitting this morning in the Congress pandal and passed a number of resolutions including Non-Co-operation and creed resolution [Nagpur, Dec. 31]. The latter resolution was debated at length and an amendment was also moved but the voting would be taken later on. The following six resolutions were moved by the president and unanimously adopted:

That the Moslem League deeply deplores the death of the late Sheikh Mahmul-ul Hasan; that the league heartily welcomes the establishment of National Muslim University at Aligarh and calls upon the public to give it best moral and material support; that the league expresses sorrow on the demise of Mr. Mumtaz Hussain of Lucknow; that while reaffirming the Cow resolution passed at Amritsar exhorts the Moslems to continue earnest efforts in that direction, also appeals to Hindus to refrain from securing cow protection through Legislative measures which might add to the difficulties of the situation; that the League expresses its appreciation of the work done by the Khilafat deputation and particularly Mr. Mohamed Ali's courageous efforts in that direction; that while disapproving of the trustees of certain colleges is not disaffiliating their institutions, whole heartedly appreciates the action taken by Nadyat-Ulema in declaring its independence from Government control.

Related Topics
From the Archives
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 12:15:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-december-1-1920-moslem-league/article33464935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY