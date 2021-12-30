From the Archives (Dec. 30, 1921): Adulterated ‘Atta’ in Lahore Jail

With reference to the reported hunger strike of Lala Lajpat Rai and other prisoners in Lahore jail, the Associated Press sends a laconic message glossing over the incident as if it were all due to accidental oversight. The following details are given by a correspondent in the “Tribune”: “Political prisoners numbering about 80 in the Lahore Central Jail went without food on the morning of the 24th December when the food offered to them was very bad. The ‘Atta’ of which the ‘Rotties’ were made was freely adulterated with bran and though it presented appearance of being well toasted it was ‘Kaccha’ inside. It can safely be said that nearly 20 or 25 per cent of the ‘Atta’ was either bran or mud. More than half of the vegetables too, consisted of leaves of turnips. Under these circumstances all the political prisoners in the ward numbering about 80, refused to take any food and sent it back at about 12 o’ clock. Rai Sahib Lala Sita Ram, a jail visitor, was shown the food, which he had no hesitation in pronouncing to be very bad. Other complaints were also put before him, and he noted down all of them. At 1-30 p.m., the Superintendent went into the ward with the Jailor and called all the men who had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and asked them why they were not at work. They replied that no specific work had been allotted to them and further, that they had had no food. On this the Superintendent in rather an angry tone, told them that he had seen the ‘Rotties’ and that they could not be given anything better in jail.