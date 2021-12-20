From the Archives (Dec. 20, 1921): Repatriation scandal

20 December 2021 00:15 IST

Bombay, December 16: Mr. P.K. Naidu, Secretary, Transvaal British Indian Association, Johannesburg, South Africa, who has arrived in India on a short visit, interviewed by the Associated Press expressed his opinion that the recommendations of the Asiatic Enquiry Commission were wholly unacceptable in so far as they recommended reaffirmation of existing disabilities by suggesting that Indian community should acquire lands only within 30 miles of coast belt which, in his opinion, was virtual segregation. In spite of the Gandhi-Smuts (1914) agreement Indians were confronted by some sort of restrictive legislation at every turn so much so that it was now possible for any alien to look down upon Indians with impunity. Asked what remedy he would suggest Mr. Naidu said that nothing short of equal status as citizens of British Empire would satisfy the Indians, for which equal franchise was absolutely necessary. Questioned as to the attitude of other communities towards Indians, Mr. Naidu said that, with the exception of those Britishers who were avowedly Anti-Asiatic, all other communities including Dutch were very sympathetic towards Indians.

