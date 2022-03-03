Washington, March 1: The admission of Bangla Desh as a member of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund may be only a couple of months away. Sources here disclosed that Bangla Desh has already applied for membership in these two international institutions, which are now examining the various financial and other requirements that the new member will have to fulfil and its ability to do so. These formalities will take about two months, but sources here saw no insuperable difficulties in the new nation joining the Bank and the IMF community. Though one of the major members of the Bank and the IMF, the United States, is yet to recognise Bangla Desh, the belief here is that even now the U.S. will not oppose the admission of Bangla Desh into the two institutions. The Bank apparently is anxious to see Bangla Desh become a member, because only then can it organise and channel the reconstruction assistance that the new nation urgently needs. At the moment the Bank’s efforts, channelled through the U.N., are mostly confined to humanitarian assistance and a certain amount of technical aid.