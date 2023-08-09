August 09, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 12:49 am IST

FROM OUR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8.

The Railway Board has sent instructions to the Southern Railways to curtail its passenger services to conserve coal for the movement of essential goods. Already, a number of passenger trains have been affected by the shortage of coal on the Southern Railway.

The Railway Ministry has said that the movement of coal specials has become sluggish because of the blocking of traffic both towards the north and the south. But it is claimed that in spite of this, the coal stocks with the “major power houses have been maintained at the level that obtained before the strike began”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Press note issued by the Railway Board said that there had been considerable improvement in the loading of coal on the Eastern Railway. The deterioration that had set in on August 6 has been considerably arrested. The loading of coal wagons had declined on August 6, from 3,600 wagons a day to 2,600 wagons. The level had now been brought to 3,500 wagons per day. This had become possible because shunting trains with diesel engines were run in the coalfields with the cooperation of the willing workers, The position regarding the return of empty wagons to the Eastern Railway had also begun to improve. The coal requirements for the production of domestic gas for Bombay had also been met. The Railways were making efforts to meet the requirements of the cement plants also, the Press note said.

At Vijayawada and Rajahmundry more than 150 loco workers were kidnapped yesterday. Their whereabouts were not known but it was believed that they had been taken to the countryside.

Mr. S.T. Rao, a driver of the Madras loco shed and President of the Madras branch of the Loco Running Staff Association, who had been forced to leave his house by the strikers, has now reported for duty. In a statement he is believed to have appealed to his fellow workers to get back to duty immediately and not allow themselves to be exploited by elements taking advantage of the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT