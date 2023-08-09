August 09, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

Epidemic Diseases

Weekly Mortality Report

The following is the report of mortality from epidemic diseases in the districts and Municipalities during the week ending 8th August 1923.

Rural areas — Compared with the last week the epidemics — plague, cholera and small-pox — have much increased. 136 deaths from plague, 83 from cholera and 104 from small-pox against 45 deaths from plague 7 from cholera and 51 from small-pox last week were reported during the week under report. Out of a total of 186 deaths from plague Periyakulam Taluk alone returned 130 deaths. North Arcot district claimed 17 deaths out of a total of 33 deaths from cholera and Malabar accounted for 29 deaths out of a total of 104 deaths from plague.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipalities — 9 towns were affected from plague 2 from cholera, and 4 from small-pox. Calicut returned 5 deaths from plague, Gudiyattam 4 from cholera and Cannanore 37 from small-pox out of a total of 5, 4 and 37 respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT