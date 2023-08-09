HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Epidemic Diseases
Premium

August 09, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST

Epidemic Diseases

Weekly Mortality Report

The following is the report of mortality from epidemic diseases in the districts and Municipalities during the week ending 8th August 1923.

Rural areas — Compared with the last week the epidemics — plague, cholera and small-pox — have much increased. 136 deaths from plague, 83 from cholera and 104 from small-pox against 45 deaths from plague 7 from cholera and 51 from small-pox last week were reported during the week under report. Out of a total of 186 deaths from plague Periyakulam Taluk alone returned 130 deaths. North Arcot district claimed 17 deaths out of a total of 33 deaths from cholera and Malabar accounted for 29 deaths out of a total of 104 deaths from plague.

Municipalities — 9 towns were affected from plague 2 from cholera, and 4 from small-pox. Calicut returned 5 deaths from plague, Gudiyattam 4 from cholera and Cannanore 37 from small-pox out of a total of 5, 4 and 37 respectively.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.