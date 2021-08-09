From the Archives (August 9, 1921): Position of Indians.

09 August 2021 00:15 IST

Simla, August 8 — Information has just been received from His Majesty’s Secretary of State for India, that the following resolution has been adopted by the Imperial Cabinet in regard to the Position of Indians in the Dominions: “The Imperial Conference while reaffirming the resolution of the Conference of 1918, that each community of the British Commonwealth should enjoy complete control of the composition of its own population by means of restriction on immigration, from any of the other communities, holds that there is an incongruity between the position of India, as an equal member of the British Empire and the existence of disabilities upon British Indians, lawfully domiciled in some other parts of the Empire. The Imperial Conference is accordingly of the opinion that in the interests of the solidarity of the British Commonwealth, it is desirable that the rights of such Indians to citizenship should be recognised. The representatives of South Africa regret their inability to accept this resolution in view of the exceptional circumstances of the Union.”

