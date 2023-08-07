August 07, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST

Fifty years ago August 7, 1973

Rush for Exchange of 100-rupee Notes

New Delhi, Aug. 6

There is an unprecedented demand for notes of small denomination by holders of 100-rupee currency notes who want to exchange them.

A nationalised bank official here confirmed this and said there has been an “unprecedented rush” for the last few days in some of the banks in the capital with customers seeking exchange of 100-rupee notes.

The rush would appear to be due to the scare of demonetisation. The reports that hoarders of black money have started purchasing gold, skyrocketing its price, have also contributed to this demand. The price of gold was to-day quoted in Delhi at Rs. 443.25 per tola and Rs. 300 per sovereign.

The situation has also been partially aggravated because of the Reserve Bank of India not issuing fresh 100-rupee notes to the people including their own staff members. This has created a scare of an imminent demonetisation.

According to the bank official, the unofficial rate for 100-rupee notes in Bombay was quoted at Rs. 85 to-day. In the capital, 100-rupee notes were exchanged for Rs. 96 on Saturday morning, but the rate slumpted to Rs. 90 in the evening, according to a businessman.—PTI.