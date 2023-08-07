HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rush for Exchange of 100-rupee Notes
Premium

August 07, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST

Fifty years ago August 7, 1973

Rush for Exchange of 100-rupee Notes

New Delhi, Aug. 6

There is an unprecedented demand for notes of small denomination by holders of 100-rupee currency notes who want to exchange them.

A nationalised bank official here confirmed this and said there has been an “unprecedented rush” for the last few days in some of the banks in the capital with customers seeking exchange of 100-rupee notes.

The rush would appear to be due to the scare of demonetisation. The reports that hoarders of black money have started purchasing gold, skyrocketing its price, have also contributed to this demand. The price of gold was to-day quoted in Delhi at Rs. 443.25 per tola and Rs. 300 per sovereign.

The situation has also been partially aggravated because of the Reserve Bank of India not issuing fresh 100-rupee notes to the people including their own staff members. This has created a scare of an imminent demonetisation.

According to the bank official, the unofficial rate for 100-rupee notes in Bombay was quoted at Rs. 85 to-day. In the capital, 100-rupee notes were exchanged for Rs. 96 on Saturday morning, but the rate slumpted to Rs. 90 in the evening, according to a businessman.—PTI.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.