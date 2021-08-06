From the Archives (August 6, 1971): Man’s first walk in deep space

06 August 2021 00:15 IST

Astronaut Alfred Worden took man’s first walk in deep space to-day, floating effortlessly like a feather nearly 320,000 km. from earth as he retrieved two film canisters from the rear of the streaking Apollo-15 spacecraft [Houston, August 5]. The canisters contain nearly two miles (3.2 km.) of high resolution film covering nearly 20 per cent of the lunar surface. A television camera relayed clear pictures to earth as Worden, bundled in a stiff pressure suit and attached to a 25-foot life-line, made three 15-foot trips to the camera bay, twice to extract the film and once to inspect equipment. He stepped through the open hatch at 15-40 G.M.T. (21-10 I.S.T.) and was back inside the cabin just 18 minutes later, the 10th man to take a walk in space, and the first to do so that far from his home planet. “It’s remarkable,” Worden exclaimed in the breath-taking vista of the sun, stars, sky and moon around him. Worden had an emergency pack on his back in the event of his life-line being severed during the walk. Worden’s heart beat rose from 70’s to about 130 a minute as he moved out — his first time outside Endeavour since launch from Cape Kennedy 10 days ago.

