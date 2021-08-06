From the Archives (August 6, 1921): Gandhi’s reception at Aligarh

Mr. A. Mahamad Kwaja wires from Aligarh under date August 5: — Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by Maulana Syed Subani, Maulana Mohamed Ali, Mr. Stokes and others arrived last night at Aligarh from Bombay. The journey was marked throughout by scenes of enthusiasm. At each of the principal stations seething crowds greeted the great leader with thunderous cries of “Mahatma Gandhiki-ki-jai” and deluged the compartment with flowers. Maulana Mohamed Ali exhorted the people to give up the use of bideshi cloth and caps and they invariably responded with the utmost enthusiasm, casting caps, turbans and other articles in through the open windows. At Agra Cantonment, the Mahatmaji addressed the crowds upon Hindu-Muslim unity and urged them to take at once to the use of Khadi. The people seemed unable to leave the presence of their leaders and stood patiently in the heavy rain to hear their message. Many clambered on the outside the train and in this position accompanied it to the City.