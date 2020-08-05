From the Archives (August 5, 1920): Legal Practitioners Bill(From an editorial)

It would appear from the debate in the Bombay Legislative Council on the Bombay Legal Practitioners Bill that that Bill is a good deal less liberal and a good deal more reactionary than we at first thought it was. We shall be content to leave the question of fees for pleaders and the Council themselves to see them settled suitably; but the outside public cannot but express serious concern at the insidious ways in which Indian public life is sought to be crippled by the insertion of a new clause prohibiting legal practitioners from taking part in “disloyal movements.” We are not told what a “disloyal movement” is and it would appear the term is made purposely elastic so as to more effectively extinguish the class of lawyer-politicians that has in all countries held up and passed on a large degree the torch of constitutional freedom from age to age. We shall not be surprised if the provision is intended to attack methods of political struggle ranging in seriousness from Non-co-operation, Satyagraha movement, Passive resistance and so forth in one end to such innocuous movements as those organised to express reluctance to receive the Prince of Wales and to declare a hartal as occasion may require.