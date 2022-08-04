(From the Archives, August 4) U.S. Senate cuts off Vietnam funds

Washington, August 3: The U.S. Senate last night passed unprecedented legislation cutting off funds for future American military involvement in Vietnam, provided American prisoners of war are released and men listed as missing in action are accounted for. It was the first time either House of Congress has passed legislation containing such a measure. The rejection of the Nixon administration’s Vietnam policies came in a series of eight roll calls, with the key vote only 49 to 47 for the troop withdrawal amendment. The bipartisan group of war critics in the Senate finally nailed down their victory 51-46 in defeating a series of motions to reconsider the vote. They added the anti-war measure to a $20,522 million Defence Department Weapons Procurement Bill containing funds to purchase a wide range of military hardware. Finally, the Senate passed the amended Bill by 92 votes to 5. The troop withdrawal measure must still survive a joint conference committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives which will work out a final version of the spending Bill. Last night’s Senate action, however, was regarded by ‘doves’ as a major victory. Shortly before passing the Bill, the Senate modified the troop withdrawal measure slightly to make North Vietnamese accounting of men missing in action a requirement for a complete American withdrawal. The vote on this condition was 95-2. Before the final passage of the Bill, the Senate defeated 59-38 a motion by Senator Robert Dole, the Republican National Committee Chairman, declaring that Congress should assume full responsibility for the consequences of the anti-war amendment. Unlike previous anti-war amendments, the measure approved last night invokes congressional “power of the purse”.