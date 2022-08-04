A hundred years ago, AUGUST 4, 1922 Archives
Racial arrogance in Durban
Simla, August 3: The Durban message relating to the fining of Rustomjee and Manilal Gandhi also says: Learn sacred shirt and cord worn by Rustomji, according to the religion of Parsees taken away by prison authorities. Meeting of Indian community appeal Indian Government to make representations to Union Government for restoration of sacred shirt and cord to Rustomji and for removal of racial restrictions at the time of departure of Indian boats.”
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.