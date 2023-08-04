August 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 07:01 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug. 9: The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Mr. I.K. Gujral, to-day called upon the newspaper industry to do some “fresh thinking” about its advertisement policy in the context of 30 per cent cut in newsprint. Addressing the Delhi Advertising Club, Mr. Gujral said, “If newsprint was reduced, a new format had to be thought of.” He suggested the discontinuance of the present format in which a full page was devoted to sports and commerce. “To an extent the newspaper format has been antique and boring,” he said, adding “we should create something new” as challenges must be faced boldly.

