From the Archives (August 4, 1971): No assurance on Mujib’s life: Yahya

04 August 2021 00:15 IST

The President of Pakistan, Gen. Yahya Khan, has refused to give an assurance that the Awami League leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, would not be executed after he has been tried by a military court for “high treason” [New Delhi, August 3]. He told the Teheran daily, Kyhan International, in an interview last week that Mr. Rehman “would be court-martialled and I cannot say whether or not he would be alive when the (National) Assembly meets.” Mr. Amir Taheri, who interviewed Gen. Yahya Khan in Rawalpindi, had asked him whether Sheikh Mujib would be “tried and possibly executed before the National Assembly is convened.” Although Gen. Yahya Khan would not give any exact date for the trail, Mr. Rehman would be tried before October, according to the time-table set for the implementation of the proposed constitutional measures in Pakistan. Gen. Yahya Khan only said: “The matter is in the hands of military justice.” He hoped that there would be a civilian government in Pakistan before the 2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy, falling in October, “and in any case before the end of the current year.”

