From the Archives (August 4, 1970):Welcomed in Peking

04 August 2020 00:15 IST

The young French rebels who have been flourishing Mao’s red book will not be happy over the warm recognition given to the French Government’s delegate in Peking recently. M. Andre Bettencourt, the Minister for Planning, was received by Mao Tse-tung himself and has reported that he found the leader in better health than he was six years ago. It will be recalled that at that time Mao was in the shadows as a result of the failure of the Great Leap Forward and the subsequent famine and that he has since established his supremacy with the help of the Red Guards and their cultural revolution. M. Bettencourt says, however, that he found China’s leaders “concerned at the possibility of a new war” and that economic decentralisation had been undertaken with this in mind. The French Minister got the impression that the Chinese wanted to forge new links with France. Mr. Chou Enlai has publicly stated that countries like China were menaced by the superpowers who “always bully the small and the weak and contend for world hegemony.” The Chinese feel that, if France continues the foreign policy of General de Gaulle, which they conceive as a policy of independence and neutrality, there would be a basis for co-operation. Actually, Peking had declared several years ago that it would seek the friendship of the “intermediate powers,” but this process was interrupted by the cultural revolution when nearly all foreign countries came under blanket condemnation. But Mr. Chou En-lai now seems to be firmly in the saddle and is sending out his envoys to all parts of the world to resume the normal game of diplomacy.

There is a similarity between the attitudes of China and France to the global balance of power though France is not now as critical of the United States as China is of the Soviet Union. Both countries feel that they have been denied their rightful weight in the global balance and both are now engaged in producing atomic bombs and missiles to demonstrate their equality in the nuclear club. The similarity ends here for despite the excesses of the cultural revolution and the basic economic weakness of the Chinese economy, Peking probably has a better long-term case for demanding a bigger role in world politics than France with its small area and population. The French have, on the other hand, sought to strengthen their position by organising the Common Market and playing a leading role in West Europe. Their unwillingness to welcome Britain into the Market partly derives from the fear that the latter would overshadow them. China is so large that it feels no need for alliances, especially with a country like Russia which would seek to dictate policies. But Peking does feel the need to outflank the Big Powers by improving its relations with the smaller nations of the world.

Advertising

Advertising