Indian election rules
August 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 06:59 pm IST

London, Aug. 2: In the House of Commons, Earl Winterton stated that the Government of India have made proposals for modification of the rule debarring the candidates for elections who had been in prison for over six months.

