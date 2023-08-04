London, Aug. 2: In the House of Commons, Earl Winterton stated that the Government of India have made proposals for modification of the rule debarring the candidates for elections who had been in prison for over six months.
August 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 06:59 pm IST
London, Aug. 2: In the House of Commons, Earl Winterton stated that the Government of India have made proposals for modification of the rule debarring the candidates for elections who had been in prison for over six months.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE