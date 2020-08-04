From the Archives (August 4, 1920): Tagore on education(From an editorial)

Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, addressing a large gathering of Indian students and others in England under the Presidency of the Right Hon. H.A.L. Fisher, Minister of Education, made an inspiring appeal for the creation of a centre of indigenous culture in India. He frankly criticised the development of our existing universities on the model of the Western ones and pointed out that the Western University is an organic part of European civilisation and cannot be transplanted wholesale to India like so much luggage. To strive after a material completeness which did not belong to the essence of a University was, according to Tagore, to squander money on mere money-bags. He remarked that India also was much to blame for her acceptance of an alien culture which she could not assimilate. “This education,” he added, “was a chariot which they dragged behind them, instead of riding in it. In their eagerness for an up-to-date education they forgot that education ought to lead beyond the present date.” The barrenness of Indian education, the lack of lofty idealism in our schools and colleges and the absence of a truly inspiring atmosphere in our educational centres is an oft-repeated criticism of the existing educational system in India, admitted alike by the English and Indian experts in the field. The root cause of the evil is, as Tagore has rightly pointed, in the incompatibility between the indigenous Indian culture outside the college and the school and the imported foreign culture inside these institutions. A proper educational system is bound to provide for a continuation of the home atmosphere, at school, so that the evolution of the child may take place in a natural and easy atmosphere. The difficulty of the Indian student is also, as is well-known, considerably enhanced by his being required to absorb this body of foreign culture through the medium of a foreign language. Educationists will readily admit that the use of English text-books by students unskilled in the niceties of the language directly encourage cramming and lead to mere memory-work.