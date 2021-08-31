From the Archives (August 31, 1971): Banga Desh diplomatic mission opens

Tagore’s “Amar Sonar Bangla, Ami Tomai Bhalobashi” (My Golden Bengal, I love you) rent the air and a blue flag with the territory of Bangla Desh inscribed on it went up the mast, marking the opening of a diplomatic mission of Bangla Desh in the capital to-day [New Delhi, Aug. 30]. The simple function was held at the mission building in a South Delhi colony, Ananda Niketan, but the Chief of Mission, Mr. K.M. Shehabuddin, in a statement on the occasion laid claim to the High Commission buildings in Chanakyapuri which he described as “hitherto belonging to defunct Pakistan”. He also claimed “Pakistan House”, the official residence of the Pakistan High Commissioner, on Tilak Marg as the rightful property of Bangla Desh. “These palatial buildings like similar missions in other capitals were built by the rulers of Pakistan with the foreign exchange earned by the jute and tea of Bangla Desh and as such none had greater right to them than the people of Bangladesh,” he added. Mr. Shehabuddin explained that in order to avoid embarrassment to the host Government (meaning the Government of India) the Bangla Desh flag was hoisted, not on these two buildings, but on a separate building. Mr. Shehabuddin hoped that India, which had extended full sympathy and support to them, would soon recognise Bangla Desh and its legally constituted government.