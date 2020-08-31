From the Archives (August 31, 1970): The Cholera menace(From an Editorial)

31 August 2020 00:15 IST

The World Health Organisation has uttered the warning that this year the geographical extension of the cholera epidemic might be greater than in previous years. In many parts of Asia it is more or less endemic and generally flares up in the wake of floods, as in Assam and East Pakistan. Governments have learnt by bitter experience to tackle the disease and to undertake inoculation campaigns in time and on a large enough scale.

Recently cholera has been reported from Israel in what has been called “the most westerly examples” of the disease. Usually European countries are free of this scourge and also countries where modern standards of sanitation prevail. It was therefore a matter for great concern to the Soviet authorities when cholera made its unexpected appearance in Astrakhan. They closed down some of the country's southern ports, including the well known one of Odessa. The citizens of the region were asked to observe some essential precautions. Italy has also put into effect necessary precautions in and around its ports at which ships from the east call.

